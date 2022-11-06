SVB Leerink Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $640.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $540.00 to $640.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2022 earnings at $25.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.14 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.71.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $552.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.