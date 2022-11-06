Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Synaptics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 72.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.