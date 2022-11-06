Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 72.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

