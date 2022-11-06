Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.