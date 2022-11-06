Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

