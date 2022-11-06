Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $105.65 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $105.65 million and $2.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,878.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00566379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00228529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,117,078 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.