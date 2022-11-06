Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of TANH stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

