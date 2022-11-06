TD Securities Trims Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Target Price to C$11.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$16.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$317.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

