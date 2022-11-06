Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.
Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
