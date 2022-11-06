Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of consistent with LY of $4.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 3,496,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 350,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

