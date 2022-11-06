Terran Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $66.89 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00013324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

