Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $62.60 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 290,908 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 3.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $62,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.06. 2,226,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

