Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.33 billion.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.47. 23,649,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,391. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,952 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $15,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

