Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.9 %

TXN opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

