The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $500,471.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $500,471.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

