The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 216.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 56.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 52,451 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

