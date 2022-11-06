The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,391. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.