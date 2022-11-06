The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Lowered to GBX 649 at Societe Generale

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from GBX 662 ($7.65) to GBX 649 ($7.50) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 685 ($7.92) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 835 ($9.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $729.00.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

