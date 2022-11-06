The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 805,398 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.