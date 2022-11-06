The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.06. 1,019,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,190. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.