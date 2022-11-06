TheStreet Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMI. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Up 5.0 %

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.