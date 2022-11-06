ThetaDrop Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $66.84 million and $295,489.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars.

