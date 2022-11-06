Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0270

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $270.45 million and $3.73 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008026 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00048200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02725448 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,526,639.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

