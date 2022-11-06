Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.72 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and $11.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00008254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00049094 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00251363 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.68015233 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $8,498,123.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.