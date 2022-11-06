TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Stephens

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 3.3 %

BLD opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $141.28 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.