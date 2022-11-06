Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend of $1.64

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 1.6387 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $60.45 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMLF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.