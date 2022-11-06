Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VYM stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.