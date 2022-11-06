Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Cuts Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC owned about 0.07% of Nova worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

