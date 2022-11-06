Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $141.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.