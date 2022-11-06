Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

