Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 9,789 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.92. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

