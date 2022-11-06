Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,090 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

