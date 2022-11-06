TPI Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. 9,053,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.