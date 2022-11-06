TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,772 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 4,970,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,423. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

