TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $28.52 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.8% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Visa by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.98. 9,680,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

