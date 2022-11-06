TPI Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.40. 1,659,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,856. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

