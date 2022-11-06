TPI Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,676 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 3.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of ADI traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,815. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

