Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

TSCO opened at $206.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.22. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

