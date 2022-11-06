TraDAO (TOD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $320.56 Million

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. TraDAO has a market cap of $320.56 million and $156.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

