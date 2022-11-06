Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Up 2.7 %

TRNS opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $559.76 million, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.48. Transcat has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $101.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Transcat by 260.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.