Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Tribe has a market cap of $114.25 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

