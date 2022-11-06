Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRUP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $57,841,187.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,875,302. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.