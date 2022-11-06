Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.06) EPS.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO traded down $22.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 44,840,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,395. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in Twilio by 387.3% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 157,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.8% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 191,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
