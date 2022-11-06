Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.06) EPS.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded down $22.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 44,840,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,395. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.54.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in Twilio by 387.3% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 157,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.8% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 191,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.