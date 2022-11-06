U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,850 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

