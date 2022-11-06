UBS Group Cuts Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $7.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.14.

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 581,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

