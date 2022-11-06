Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

UDMY stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $58,632.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 958.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 398,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

