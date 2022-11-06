UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $52.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in UDR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 186,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in UDR by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,488,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,193,000 after purchasing an additional 617,659 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in UDR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 0.4 %

UDR Announces Dividend

NYSE:UDR opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

