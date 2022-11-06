Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.86.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
