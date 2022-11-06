Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.