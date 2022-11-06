Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.86.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.