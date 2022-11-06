Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.22. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.38.
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
