Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.22. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

