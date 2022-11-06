Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. Under Armour also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. 12,974,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485,164. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. William Blair lowered Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

