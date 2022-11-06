Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 2,979,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,434. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

